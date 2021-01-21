Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics to Cost Over $3.7B: Report

This year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will end up costing the Japanese government more than 390 billion yen ($3.76 billion), local media reported on Thursday.

The figure includes $781 million added to the supplementary budget for anti-infection measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state broadcaster NHK reported.

“Also included in the expenditures are about $1.2 billion for athlete training programs, $517 million for security, and about $499 million related to the construction of the National Stadium,” read the report.

Initially scheduled for last July, the 2020 Olympics were among a host of sports events postponed worldwide due to the pandemic.

The event is due to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 this year, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.