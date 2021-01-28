Tunisia Win IHF President’s Cup After Defeating Austria 37-33

Tunisia’s handball team won the IHF President's Cup after defeating Austria's 37-33 (first half: 14-13), at a final game played on Wednesday evening in Cairo.

Tunisia therefore finished 25th in the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship.

They were eliminated from the main round of the competition after two defeats to Poland (28-30) and Spain (30-36) and a draw with Brazil (32-32).

The team finished at the top of Group A in the President's Cup with two wins over DR Congo (28-2) and Angola (34-29), qualifying for the final against Austria, who topped Group B.