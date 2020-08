Football icon Hammadi Agrebi passed away on Friday at the age of 69 after a long illness.

Hammadi Agrebi, under his real name Mohamed Ben Rhaiem, was born on March 20, 1951, in Sfax. He made history with the Tunisian national team in the World Cup Argentina 1978.

The late Agrebi began his career in 1963 with CS Sfaxien and retired in 1989 after an exceptional career.