Turkey Criticizes France over Request for UEFA Sanction

Turkey on Tuesday criticized France over a request for UEFA sanctions on the Turkish National Football Team for performing a military salute.

Claiming the salutes at the end of a Monday match were “contrary to the spirit of sports,” French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu tweeted her request that UEFA take action against Turkey.

Pointing out that French star Antoine Griezmann gave a similar salute this June, Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu said: "Whoever said nothing about Griezmann's military salute is trying to distort our footballers' grateful salute."

"l call on UEFA to act sensibly on this investigation request," Kasapoglu told a press conference.

After drawing France 1-1 in an away match on Monday to remain at top of Group H in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers, Turkish players celebrated by saluting in tribute to Turkish soldiers fighting in Syria.

The celebration was not televised by French TV.

