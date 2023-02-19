Turkey quake: Body of Ghana's Christian Atsu flown home

ALBAWABA - Ghana's foreign ministry has revealed that the remains of former footballer Christian Atsu who died in Turkey's recent earthquake were being flown home on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was one of the victims of a 7.8-magnitude quake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, with the death toll exceeding 44,000 people.

Earlier reports claimed that Atsu was rescued a day after the quake. However, his remains were found on Saturday.

The former player's remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Turkey in a flight headed to Accra on Sunday.

The Ghanaian star represented the Black Stars 65 times between 2012 and 2019.