Turkey quake: Body of Ghana's Christian Atsu flown home

ALBAWABA - Ghana's foreign ministry has revealed that the remains of former footballer Christian Atsu who died in Turkey's recent earthquake were being flown home on Sunday.
The 31-year-old was one of the victims of a 7.8-magnitude quake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, with the death toll exceeding 44,000 people.
Earlier reports claimed that Atsu was rescued a day after the quake. However, his remains were found on Saturday.
The former player's remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Turkey in a flight headed to Accra on Sunday.
The Ghanaian star represented the Black Stars 65 times between 2012 and 2019.
