Turkey quake: Body of Ghana's Christian Atsu flown home

Published February 19th, 2023 - 11:13 GMT
Supporters observe a minute's applause for former Everton player Christian Atsu, who died in the Turkey earthquake last week, ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Leeds United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
Supporters observe a minute's applause for former Everton player Christian Atsu, who died in the Turkey earthquake last week, ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Leeds United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Ghana's foreign ministry has revealed that the remains of former footballer Christian Atsu who died in Turkey's recent earthquake were being flown home on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was one of the victims of a 7.8-magnitude quake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, with the death toll exceeding 44,000 people.

Earlier reports claimed that Atsu was rescued a day after the quake. However, his remains were found on Saturday.

The former player's remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Turkey in a flight headed to Accra on Sunday.

The Ghanaian star represented the Black Stars 65 times between 2012 and 2019.

