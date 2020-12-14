Turkish Football Manager Vural Discharged from Hospital

Turkish football coach Yilmaz Vural was discharged from the hospital following a successful coronavirus battle.

"I would like to thank Mr. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for taking an interest. I would like to thank Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu, and the head of Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu," Vural said while speaking to reporters.

Vural, who will turn 68 at the beginning of January, said he realized the value of two things when he was at the hospital. “One of them is family and the second is that each minute is very important,” he said, adding: "We should know every moment's worth."

On Nov. 27, he had been moved to the intensive care of Istanbul's Altunizade Acibadem Hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The-67-year-old last served for lower-division club Akhisarspor this year and is a free agent since August.