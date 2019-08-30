UAE jiu-jitsu Season Begins on Satuday in Sharjah

The 2019/2020 UAE jiu-jitsu season begins on Saturday when 150 athletes from 16 clubs take to the mats for the first round of the Vice President's Cup Championship at Sharjah Sport Club, a press release said.

Organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the official governing body of the sport in the Emirates, The Vice President's Cup Championship is one of the most prestigious and lucrative national championships on the calendar.

First-round action gets under way at 11am across three age brackets categories - Under 18s, Under 21s and Over 21s.

Competitors in championship will represent Al Ain Club, Al Jazira Club, Al Wahda Club, Emirates Club, Al Wasl Club, Fujairah Martial Arts Club (FMAC), AFNT, Baniyas Club, Ajman Club, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Sports Club, Team 777, Commando Group, Al Dhafra Club, Sharjah Defence club and Al Nasr Club.