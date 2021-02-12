UAE's Al Senaani Moves Closer to Tokyo Paralympic Games

Shot putter Sara Al Senaani produced a personal best throw to bag the bronze in Women’s Shot Put F33 event on the second day of the 12th Fazza International Championships – Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Championships Grand Prix.

Al Senaani threw the shot put to a distance of 5.55 metres in her fifth attempt and finished behind gold medallist Morocco’s Fouzia El Kassioui (6.70m) and Asmahane Boudjadar (5.98m) from Algeria at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds on Thursday.

With this performance, the 29-year-old Abu Dhabi player got closer to her dream of participating at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Rio Games bronze medallist wants to train harder now for the Tokyo Games.

“I am very happy with my performance today. I trained hard for the last few months and my target was to get 5.50m distance. I know there’s more work to be done in the next few months. I need to keep training hard to achieve my goal of a medal at Tokyo 2020,” she said.

“I thank Dubai for this competition and I thank God today that I am able to perform to my expectation. This is important that I keep improving every day."

Meanwhile, Oman’s Taha Al Harrasi became the first para-athlete from Gulf countries to win a gold at the Championships, finishing in 12.35secs in 100m men’s final T36 event.