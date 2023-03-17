UEFA Champions League 22-23 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw in full

ALBAWABA - The draw for 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League's quarter-finals and semi-finals took place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Champions League quarter-final draw
- Real Madrid v Chelsea
- Benfica v Inter Milan
- Manchester City v Bayern Munich
- AC Milan v Napoli
The first legs will be played on the 11th and 12th of April, and the second legs a week later on the 18th and 19th of April.
Champions League semi-final draw
- AC Milan or Napoli v Benfica or Inter Milan
- Real Madrid or Chelsea v Manchester City or Bayern Munich
The first legs will be played on the 9th and 10th of May, and the second legs a week later on the 16th and 17th of May.
The Champions League final will be held on June 10th in Istanbul.
