  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. UEFA Champions League 22-23 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw in full

UEFA Champions League 22-23 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw in full

Published March 17th, 2023 - 11:32 GMT
This photograph shows the UEFA Champions League trophy before the draw for the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League football tournament, in Nyon, on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
This photograph shows the UEFA Champions League trophy before the draw for the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League football tournament, in Nyon, on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The draw for 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League's quarter-finals and semi-finals took place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Champions League quarter-final draw

  • Real Madrid v Chelsea
  • Benfica v Inter Milan
  • Manchester City v Bayern Munich
  • AC Milan v Napoli

The first legs will be played on the 11th and 12th of April, and the second legs a week later on the 18th and 19th of April.

Champions League semi-final draw

  • AC Milan or Napoli v Benfica or Inter Milan
  • Real Madrid or Chelsea v Manchester City or Bayern Munich

The first legs will be played on the 9th and 10th of May, and the second legs a week later on the 16th and 17th of May.

The Champions League final will be held on June 10th in Istanbul.

Tags:UEFA Champions LeagueAC MilanSSC NapoliReal MadridInter MilanSL BenficaBayern MunichManchester CityChelsea FC

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...