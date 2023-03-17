UEFA Champions League 22-23 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw in full

ALBAWABA - The draw for 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League's quarter-finals and semi-finals took place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Benfica v Inter Milan

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

The first legs will be played on the 11th and 12th of April, and the second legs a week later on the 18th and 19th of April.

Champions League semi-final draw

AC Milan or Napoli v Benfica or Inter Milan

Real Madrid or Chelsea v Manchester City or Bayern Munich

The first legs will be played on the 9th and 10th of May, and the second legs a week later on the 16th and 17th of May.

The Champions League final will be held on June 10th in Istanbul.