UEFA Europa League: Freiburg vs Juventus probable lineups

Published March 16th, 2023 - 11:25 GMT
Juventus' Argentinian forward Angel Di Maria (C) celebrates with Juventus' Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci (R) and Juventus' Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic after opening the scoring during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Juventus and SC Freiburg on March 9, 2023 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Juventus travel to meet SC Freiburg in the Europa League last-16 second leg as they look to reach the next round.

Match date: Thursday, Match 16
Kick-off time: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Christian Streich

Freiburg vs Juventus predicted lineups

  • Freiburg possible Xl (3-4-3)

Head coach: Christian Streich

Mark Flekken; Kiliann Sildillia, Matthias Ginter, Manuel Gulde; Lukas Kubler, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Roland Sallai, Lucas Holer, Vincenzo Grifo

  • Juve possible Xl (3-5-2)

Head coach: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic; Angel Di Maria; Dusan Vlahovic

