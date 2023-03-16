UEFA Europa League: Freiburg vs Juventus probable lineups

ALBAWABA - Juventus travel to meet SC Freiburg in the Europa League last-16 second leg as they look to reach the next round.
Match date: Thursday, Match 16
Kick-off time: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Christian Streich
Freiburg vs Juventus predicted lineups
- Freiburg possible Xl (3-4-3)
Head coach: Christian Streich
Mark Flekken; Kiliann Sildillia, Matthias Ginter, Manuel Gulde; Lukas Kubler, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Roland Sallai, Lucas Holer, Vincenzo Grifo
- Juve possible Xl (3-5-2)
Head coach: Massimiliano Allegri
Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic; Angel Di Maria; Dusan Vlahovic
