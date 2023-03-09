UEFA Europa League: Juventus vs Freiburg predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Juventus host Freiburg on Thursday night at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League's last 16 clash.
Match date: Thursday, March 9
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Allianz Stadium
Juventus vs Freiburg probable lineups
- Juve possible Xl (3-5-1-1)
Head coach: Massimiliano Allegri
Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci; Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Angel Di Maria; Dusan Vlahovic
- Freiburg possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Christian Streich
Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler; Ritsu Doan, Michael Gregoritsch, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer
