UEFA Europa League: Juventus vs Freiburg predicted lineups

Published March 9th, 2023 - 11:22 GMT
Juventus' French midfielder Paul Pogba (C) reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Juventus on March 5, 2023 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Juventus host Freiburg on Thursday night at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League's last 16 clash.

Match date: Thursday, March 9
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Freiburg probable lineups

  • Juve possible Xl (3-5-1-1)

Head coach: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci; Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Angel Di Maria; Dusan Vlahovic

  • Freiburg possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Christian Streich

Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler; Ritsu Doan, Michael Gregoritsch, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer

