UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs Real Betis predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Real Betis welcome Manchester United to the Benito Villamarin Stadium for Thursday's UEFA Europa League last-16 second leg.
Match date: Thursday, March 16
Kick-off time: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Benito Villamarin Stadium
Real Betis vs Manchester United probable lineups
- Betis possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Manuel Pellegrini
Claudio Bravo; Sabaly, German Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; William Carvalho, Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Perez, Juanmi; Borja Iglesias
- Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga; Marcus Rashford
