UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs Real Betis predicted lineups

Published March 16th, 2023 - 11:08 GMT
Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (L) gestures to Manchester United's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst (R) as he is substituted off during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (L) gestures to Manchester United's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst (R) as he is substituted off during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Real Betis welcome Manchester United to the Benito Villamarin Stadium for Thursday's UEFA Europa League last-16 second leg.

Match date: Thursday, March 16
Kick-off time: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Benito Villamarin Stadium

Real Betis vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Betis possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Manuel Pellegrini

Claudio Bravo; Sabaly, German Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; William Carvalho, Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Perez, Juanmi; Borja Iglesias

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga; Marcus Rashford

