UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Real Sociedad predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - AS Roma welcome Real Sociedad to Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday evening.
Match date: Thursday, March 9
Kick-off time: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Roma vs Real Sociedad probable lineups
- Roma possible Xl (3-4-2-1):
Head coach: Jose Mourinho
Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Nicola Zalewski, Nemanja Matic, Bryan Cristante, Leonardo Spinazzola; Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham
- Real Sociedad possible Xl (4-1-3-2):
Head coach: Imanol Alguacil
Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico; Martin Zubimendi; Brais Mendez, Mikel Merino, Takefusa Kubo; Mikel Oyarzabal, Carlos Fernandez
