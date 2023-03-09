UEFA Europa League: Roma vs Real Sociedad predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published March 9th, 2023 - 12:25 GMT
AS Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho gives instructions during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Juventus on March 5, 2023 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
ALBAWABA - AS Roma welcome Real Sociedad to Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday evening.

Match date: Thursday, March 9
Kick-off time: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Roma vs Real Sociedad probable lineups

  • Roma possible Xl (3-4-2-1):

Head coach: Jose Mourinho

Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Nicola Zalewski, Nemanja Matic, Bryan Cristante, Leonardo Spinazzola; Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham

  • Real Sociedad possible Xl (4-1-3-2):

Head coach: Imanol Alguacil

Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico; Martin Zubimendi; Brais Mendez, Mikel Merino, Takefusa Kubo; Mikel Oyarzabal, Carlos Fernandez

