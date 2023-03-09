UEFA Europa League: Sporting CP vs Arsenal predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Sporting CP welcome Arsenal to the Estadio Jose Alvalade XXI for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.
Match date: Thursday, March 9
Kick-off time: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade XXI
Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal probable lineups
- Sporting CP possible Xl (3-4-3)
Head coach: Ruben Amorim
Antonio Adan; Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, St. Juste; Ricardo Esgaio, Mateo Tanlongo, Hidemasa Morita, Matheus Reis; Marcus Edwards, Paulinho, Pedro Goncalves
- Arsenal possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Mikel Arteta
Matt Turner; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Jorginho; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe; Gabriel Martinelli
