UEFA Europa League: Sporting CP vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Published March 9th, 2023 - 10:42 GMT
Arsenal's English midfielder Reiss Nelson (unseen) celebrates after scoring his team third goal of the team during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Sporting CP welcome Arsenal to the Estadio Jose Alvalade XXI for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Match date: Thursday, March 9
Kick-off time: 17:45 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade XXI

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal probable lineups

  • Sporting CP possible Xl (3-4-3)

Head coach: Ruben Amorim

Antonio Adan; Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, St. Juste; Ricardo Esgaio, Mateo Tanlongo, Hidemasa Morita, Matheus Reis; Marcus Edwards, Paulinho, Pedro Goncalves

  • Arsenal possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Mikel Arteta

Matt Turner; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Jorginho; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe; Gabriel Martinelli

