Van Gaal Urges Ten Hag to Snub Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has urged Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to snub a move to the English club this summer.

The Dutch coach emerged as a candidate to take over from Ralf Rangnick.

He was reportedly interviewed for the job last week.

United decided to sack van Gaal in 2016 just two days after winning the FA Cup final.

The Netherlands boss said as quoted by Tribalfootball: “Erik ten Hag is a great coach, and that is always good for Manchester United.

"But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it's a difficult choice for a coach. He'd better go to a football club.

“I'm not going to advise him, he'll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club."