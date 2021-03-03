'Varane to Man Utd Could Stop Mbappe to Liverpool'

Manchester United could pull off a double transfer coup by signing Raphael Varane as it would prevent Liverpool from getting Kylian Mbappe, according to the MEN.

Reports yesterday said Real Madrid were open to selling the 28-year-old French defender to United in order to help clear debts and contribute to transfer funds in order to sign PSG star Mbappe.

Mbappe has previously indicated an interest in moving to Santiago Bernabeu, and if Real are able to afford him, it could quash Liverpool's reported hopes of signing the World Cup winner.