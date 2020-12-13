Verstappen Wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen led from start to finish to clinch the season-ending Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Dutchman, who had started from pole, led every step of the 55-lap race at the 5.554km Yas Marina Circuit from sunset and into the twilight.

And he kept the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and seven-time champion Lewis Hamiton at bay. Verstrappen grew from strength to strength and kept increasing the gap and went on to take the chequered flag.

It was only his second victory of the curtailed season after he had triumphed at Emirates Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, in the second of the double-header at Silverstone in England in August.

He is the third non-Mercedes driver to win this season and the only one to taste victory twice. The other two were Alphatauri Honda’s Pierre Gasly, who won at Monza in Italy in September and Racing Point’s Sergio Perez, who triumphed at the Sakhir Grand Prix last weekend.

“That was absolutely clinical,” Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner told Verstappen over the team radio.

Bottas was second followed by Hamilton with Verstappen’s teammate Thai-British driver Alexander Albon finishing fourth. The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth followed by Australian Daniel Ricciardo, in his final race for Renault.

By James Jose