Which Clubs are in the Super League?

The football world has been rocked by the news of an impending Super League formation, but which clubs have agreed to participate?

A new continental format has been put forward to challenge the current UEFA Champions League, with a total of 20 teams slated to compete in the competition "which is intended to commence as soon as practicable".

Twelve European clubs have been confirmed as participants already, but football's main governing bodies have spoken out in opposition to the proposal, which has been deemed a "cynical" operation by pundits and supporters alike.

Should the competition go ahead, domestic football in England, Spain and Italy could change forever, with a statement from those involved reading: "The Founding Clubs will receive an amount of €3.5 billion solely to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the Covid pandemic."

Who are the founding Super League clubs?

Club League Country Arsenal Premier League England Chelsea Premier League England Liverpool Premier League England Man City Premier League England Man Utd Premier League England Tottenham Premier League England AC Milan Serie A Italy Inter Serie A Italy Juventus Serie A Italy Atletico Madrid La Liga Spain Barcelona La Liga Spain Real Madrid La Liga Spain



Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham have all signed up for the Super League, along with Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan from Italy and Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from Spain.

It has been reported that a further three teams will join the list of founders ahead of the inaugural season, with a qualifying mechanism set to be put in place for a further five teams to complete the division.

Which clubs are rumoured to be joining the Super League?

No official word has been given on which other clubs are in the running as of yet, but more developments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

It has already been confirmed that reigning European Champions Bayern Munich, fellow Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain will not be participating in the Super League, but a number of other top European clubs are reportedly in the running to join the competition.