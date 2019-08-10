Zanka Joins Fenerbahce

  1. Home
Published August 10th, 2019 - 06:54 GMT
29-year old defender signs 3-year contract with additional one-year extension option with Turkish club (Photo: AA)
Turkey's Fenerbahce signed Huddersfield Town’s Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen, commonly known as Zanka, on Saturday.

Fenerbahce announced that they signed Zanka, 29, for three-year contract with additional one-year extension option.

The statement from the club said that they agreed with the English Championship club Huddersfield Town for the transfer and welcomed the defender.

Zanka joined Huddersfield Town in July 2017 and scored three goals in 65 games for the English club.

He also produced two goals in 23 appearances for Denmark national team since November 2008.

Tags:FenerbahceMathias JorgensenHuddersfield Town

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

