Zinedine Zidane is set to quit Real Madrid at the end of the season because the conditions at the club are not as promised.

Diariogol reports Zidane was told the club would sign Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane and Eduardo Camavinga, but instead he was stuck with a flawed dressing room.

The Spanish publication says Zidane will walk away from the Bernabeu at the end of the season as part of a mutual agreement.