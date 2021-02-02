Zidane Must Lead Madrid to UCL Glory to Save Job

Zinedine Zidane must lead Real Madrid to Champions League glory in order to save his job - according to AS.

The Blancos slipped 10 points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid having played a game more after losing at home to Levante at the weekend, and they are also out of the Copa Del Rey.

Zidane will have to deliver the fourth European Cup of his managerial career come May or Madrid officials will make a permanent change in the dugout.