Zinedine Zidane Could Replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle

The Mirror has claimed that Zinedine Zidane is being discussed to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United following the recent Saudi-led takeover.

The new owners are expected to let Bruce go in the coming days despite having no replacement.

It is thought that assistant manager Graeme Jones will take over as a temporary choice until the owners find a long-term coach.

Zidane left Real Madrid at the end of last season and is currently unemployed.

Other nominees that were linked with the job according to Marca include Antonio Conte, Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers, Paulo Fonseca, Steven Gerrard and Eddie Howe.