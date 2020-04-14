بطريقة مبتكرة.. ملياردير آسيوي يوزع ملايين الكمامات مجانًا على الفقرء

بعد ارتفاع الأسعار وقلة العرض، أعلن رجل الأعمال الصيني "أدريان تشنغ" نيته توزيع 35 "ماكينة بيع-Vending Machines" لبيع أقنعة الوجه الجراحية الطبية (كمامة) في جميع أنحاء هونغ كونغ.
وقال وريث امبراطورية المجوهرات والعقارات إنه سوف يصنع أول دفعة من 10 ملايين كمامة على أن تكون متاحة للأشخاص المحتاجين والأسر من أصحاب الدخل المنخفض الذين بإمكانهم استخدام بطاقة ذكية معبأة مسبقًا في ماكينات البيع.
وأشار "تشنغ" عبر حسابه الرسمي على تطبيق "إنستغرام" الى أن ماكينات البيع ستوزع على 18 مقاطعة حول هونغ كونغ.
وقال: "من المحزن رؤية الكثير من الأشخاص يعانون لأنهم لا يستطيعون تحمل كلفة شراء كمامات أو الحصول عليها، بعد أن أصحبت غالية الثمن ونادرة"، مضيفًا إن بعض الجماعات المحرومة اضطرت لاستخدام الكمامات نفسها بشكل متكرر.
ويأمل "تشنغ"، الذي تقدر ثروة أسرته بحوالي 20.7 مليار دولار حسب مجلة "فوربس"، أن توفر مبادرته دعمًا مناسبًا وملائمًا لأولئك الذين في حاجة إليها، كي لا يعيشوا في خوف بسبب نقص الكمامات.
وقال "تشنغ" بأن فريقه يعمل على مبادرة "Mask to Go" على قدم وساق مشيرًا الى أن الكمامات ذات جودة عالية.
وأشار الى أن تصنيع الكمامات بدأ من منتصف أبريل، وتم تجهيز أربعة خطوط إنتاج 200.000 قناع يوميًا لتمكين هونغ كونغ على مكافحة Covid-19 بشكل أفضل الآن وفي المستقبل".
يذكر أن "أدريان تشنغ" هو نائب الرئيس التنفيذي والمدير العام لشركة New World Development المدرجة في هونج كونغ، والمدير التنفيذي لشركة المجوهرات Chow Tai Fook ، ومؤسس العلامة التجارية K11.
