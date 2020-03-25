بعد عودتها من ألمانيا وبلجيكا.. ناشطة المناخ "غريتا" في عزلة للاشتباه بإصابتها بـ"كورونا"

أعلنت ناشطة المناخ السويدية "غريتا ثونبرغ" إنها تشتبه بإصابتها بفيروس "كورونا" المُستجد واضعة نفسها في حجر صحي ذاتي بعد رحلتها الأخيرة الى وسط أوروبا.
وقالت "غريتا" في بيان نشرته أمس الثلاثاء عبر حسابها الرسمي على تطبيق "إنستغرام" بأنها في عزلة تامة مع والدها في شقة مؤجرة بعيدة عن والدتها وشقيقتها منذ عودتها قبل أسبوعين من رحلتها الأخيرة الى ألمانيا وبلجيكا.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
وقالت: "خلال الأسبوعين وبعد عودتي من رحلتي الى وسط أوروبا، قمت بعزل نفسي (في شقة مستعارة بعيدًا عن أمي وأختي) نظرًا لأن عدد حالات COVID-19 (في ألمانيا على سبيل المثال) كانت مماثلة لإيطاليا في البداية".
وتابعت: "منذ حوالي عشرة أيام بدأت أشعر ببعض الأعراض، كنت أشعر بالتعب والرعشة والتهاب في الحلق وسعال. عانى والدي من نفس الأعراض، ولكن أكثر حدة مع الحمى".
وحثت الناشطة الشباب الآخرين على البقاء في المنزل أيضًا حتى لو كانوا على ما يرام، للمساعدة في إيقاف الانتشار المأساوي لفيروس "كورونا".
وتابعت: "نحن الذين لا ننتمي إلى مجموعة الخطر نتحمل مسؤولية كبيرة، يمكن أن تكون أفعالنا هي الفرق بين الحياة والموت للكثيرين الآخرين. يرجى مراعاة ذلك، اتبع نصيحة الخبراء والسلطات المحلية و StayAtHome# لإبطاء انتشار الفيروس".
وقالت "غريتا": "لم أقم بالفحص الطبي، ولكن بالنظر إلى الأعراض والظروف المجتمعة، فمن المرجح أني مصابة به".
يذكر أن "غريتا"، التي تعاني أحد أشكال التوحد، تحولت إلى ناطقة باسم جيل يسكنه هاجس الأزمة المناخية منذ الاعتصامات التي بدأتها أمام البرلمان السويدي في أغسطس 2018، مع لافتة عليها عبارة "إضراب عن المدرسة من أجل المناخ".
وأصبحت "غريتا" رمزًا للمخاوف البيئية لدى الشباب، وألهمت ملايين الأشخاص حول العالم للانخراط في هذه المعركة المناخية، كما أنها تلقت دعوة لإلقاء كلمة أمام قمة المناخ التي نظمتها الأمم المتحدة.
