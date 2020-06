تخلوا عنه بحجة أنه مسحور.. شاهد كيف أصبح ‫ الطفل النيجيري الذي أنقذته ناشطة دنماركية

Part 2: Dog spam 😂🐶🐶🐶 4. Football competition ( surprise 😂 ) First edition was named “Land of Hope Champions League” and was played at our own field: Stadium of Hope ⚽️ This competition is a mix of staff and children playing against each other. Team names are: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain. The two teams that have qualified for the final are Liverpool and Juventus. This competition is organised by our Education Unit. Momsy is surprised by that as some education officers are not all that, let me say, skilled with a football e.g. @donacaedf 🙈😬 5. Agriculture lessons: As you know, the children have always been educated in agriculture by our agriculture and horticulture units. Most of our children go to the farm spontaneously, a sign that they realize how important agriculture is to them and to the world 🌱🌾🐌🐟🐠🍅🌽 So many activities are ongoing at Land of Hope and I cannot wait to show you our new short movie..... So stay tuned 🎥😘 Ps: Sorry for the dog spam pictures. Our new dogs, Bella and Coco are just to cute 😍🐶🐶 Happy Monday from Land of Hope 🌝🇳🇬🌴 To support: Link in bio ❤️ #landofhope #nigeria #africa #childrights #humanity #passion #hope #joy #dogs #bella #coco #childrennotwitches #childrenarethefuture #support #humanrights

A post shared by Anja Ringgren Lovén (@landofhope) on May 18, 2020 at 12:47am PDT