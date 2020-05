على غرار لندن وميلانو.. أسبوع الموضة الباريسي يتحدى "كورونا" بعرض رجالي عبر الإنترنت

The @FHCM is organizing a #ParisFashionWeek online event. Dedicated to the presentation of #Menswear Spring/Summer 2021 collections, it will take place from July 9th to July 13th 2020. This event will be structured around a dedicated platform. The principle of the official calendar is maintained. (…) This event, intended for professionals, will be made available to a wide audience. It will also allow to showcase Paris and the creativity of the Houses listed on the calendar of the Paris Fashion Week® in all its unity and diversity. Picture by @samirnovotny

