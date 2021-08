400 شاب يتحرشون بفتاة "تيك توك" في باكستان.. مزقوا ملابسها واعتدوا عليها!

Shocking beyond imagination!

400 men beating & tearing cloth of 1 tiktoker girl in #MinarePakistan

Girl screaming for help..Azaan going on in the background👇

These Vultures are no less than Talibanis. This is Naya Pakistan.@BJP4India @adeshguptabjp @SandeepfromBJP @Neiru1 pic.twitter.com/SWWm4ebdVd