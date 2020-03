الموت يفجع الفنانة اللبنانية "هيفاء وهبي"!

It’s always great to hear words of love ❤️and celebrations🎉 from people who are so special in my life! Thank you all for the amazing wishes, love and support you have shown me, not only on my birthday, but throughout the year!💋 #birthdayqueen #birthdaygirl #haifawehbe

A post shared by Haifa Wehbe (@haifawehbe) on Mar 12, 2020 at 10:33am PDT