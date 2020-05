زواج غادة عبد الرازق للمرة 12 في حياتها..شاهد إطلالتها في حفل زفافها!

Egyptian Actress "Ghada Abdel razik" marries for the 12th time🤞



Ghada reveals that the wedding scene from the series "Sultana Al moez" was from her real wedding day



The Groom was her Ex husband "Haitham Zentia" 🙂#غادة_عبد_الرازق#سلطانة_المعز pic.twitter.com/g8nJyC1vPj