قطيعة بين أحمد الفيشاوي وابنته لينا..فهل غيابها عن عزاء جدّها هو السبب؟

أثارت لينا ابنة الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي جدلًا كبيرًا خلال الأيام الماضية وتداول العديد من المواقع الفنية خبر تغيبها عن عزاء جدها الفنان الراحل فاروق الفيشاوي، بالإضافة إلى الرسالة المؤثرة التي نعت بها جدها عبر حسابها على إنستغرام.
وفي التفاصيل، تبين أن لينا الفيشاوي على الرغم من متابعتها لعدد كبير من الفنانين في الوسط الفني المصري، إلّا أن والدها أحمد الفيشاوي ليس ضمن قائمة أصدقائها، وحتى هي أيضًا ليست ضمن قائمة أصدقائه على مواقع التواصل، مما جعل البعض يصف هذه الحالة بالقطيعة الإلكترونية.
You will be missed. May the angles fill your heart with bliss. I wouldn’t know what to say. Even if i had 100 people standing in array. Trying to help me find the words to convey. You will forever be in my heart and in others’ heart whom you have brought joy and happiness to. You died too young too soon. Too early to have heard my tune,watched my role,read my book. Or sat my graduation. But I know you’ll be watching, wherever you are. Even though you didn’t always make the best of choices at least you died a hero in your country’s arms ❤️ - Leena
No makeup,No filter,just natural beauty💛🍯🌻 i was also thinking to share a poem thats near and dear to my heart and explain how its connected to gido,but I’m a little scared so tag 3-6 friends in the comments and then tell me if you want to know what the poem is about❤️ #nofilter #nomakeup #natural #beauty #sunkissed #goldenhour #alfishawy #leenaalfishawy #commentdownbelow #faroukalfishawy
وتتواجد لينا الفيشاوي في بريطانيا بهدف الدراسة، وهو الأمر الذي منعها من حضور عزاء جدها فاروق الفيشاوي، بالإضافة إلى دعوى قضائية بمنع السفر أقامها والدها أحمد الفيشاوي ضد هند الحناوي والدتها لإهمالها برعاية ابنته، وهو ما يضعها في موقف صعب في حال عودتها لمصر.
للمزيد من قسم الترفيه اقرأ أيضًا:
© 2000 - 2019 البوابة (www.albawaba.com)