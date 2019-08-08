  1. الرئيسية
  2. ترفيه
  3. قطيعة بين أحمد الفيشاوي وابنته لينا..فهل غيابها عن عزاء جدّها هو السبب؟

قطيعة بين أحمد الفيشاوي وابنته لينا..فهل غيابها عن عزاء جدّها هو السبب؟

منشور 08 آب / أغسطس 2019 - 10:54
أحمد الفيشاوي وابنته

أثارت لينا ابنة الفنان المصري أحمد الفيشاوي جدلًا كبيرًا خلال الأيام الماضية وتداول العديد من المواقع الفنية خبر تغيبها عن عزاء جدها الفنان الراحل فاروق الفيشاوي، بالإضافة إلى الرسالة المؤثرة التي نعت بها جدها عبر حسابها على إنستغرام.

وفي التفاصيل، تبين أن لينا الفيشاوي على الرغم من متابعتها لعدد كبير من الفنانين في الوسط الفني المصري، إلّا أن والدها أحمد الفيشاوي ليس ضمن قائمة أصدقائها، وحتى هي أيضًا ليست ضمن قائمة أصدقائه على مواقع التواصل، مما جعل البعض يصف هذه الحالة بالقطيعة الإلكترونية.

وتتواجد لينا الفيشاوي في بريطانيا بهدف الدراسة، وهو الأمر الذي منعها من حضور عزاء جدها فاروق الفيشاوي،  بالإضافة إلى دعوى قضائية بمنع السفر أقامها والدها أحمد الفيشاوي ضد هند الحناوي والدتها لإهمالها برعاية ابنته، وهو ما يضعها في موقف صعب في حال عودتها لمصر.

للمزيد من قسم الترفيه اقرأ أيضًا:


© 2000 - 2019 البوابة (www.albawaba.com)

مواضيع ممكن أن تعجبك

مواضيع ممكن أن تعجبك

الاشتراك

اشترك في النشرة الإخبارية للحصول على تحديثات حصرية ومحتوى محسّن
إشترك الآن