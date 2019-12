لينا أحمد الفيشاوي تتصدر المشهد بعد نشرها لصورة شبه عارية! (صورة)

Always happy in my speech and free with myself , this is me as a mermaid WHEN I WAS 8 YEARS OLD you guys one with the world 🌍❤️ #free #mermaid #littlemermaid #littleme

A post shared by LEENA FAROUK ALFISHAWY (@leenaalfishawyofficial) on Dec 28, 2019 at 12:19pm PST