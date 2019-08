نادين الراسي تعلن عودتها في أول عمل درامي بعد انقطاع طويل "لا شيء أجمل من العودة"

There’s nothing as sweet as a COMEBACK , when you are down and out , about to lose , and out of time , ... Always need ur prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 wish me luck 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #singlemom #actress #honestyisthebestpolicy عألله وعليكُن الإتِّكال 🙏🏻🙏🏻 here we go ❤️🙏🏻......

A post shared by Nadine Al Rassi (@nadinealrassi) on Aug 24, 2019 at 10:27am PDT