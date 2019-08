بالصور: هايلي بالدوين نسخة الأميرة ديانا في مجلة فوغ.. ويومين على ذكرى وفاتها

new story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch 💕 all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.

