جيجي حديد تدافع عن الشعب الفلسطيني..وتنشر صور الأطفال المعنفين تحت أيدي الجيش الإسرائيلي!

تعرف عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية ذات الأصول الفلسطينية "جيجي حديد" وعائلتها من أهم المدافعين عن حقوق الفلسطينين، ولطالما أظهروا دعمهم لهم عبر منصاتهم على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
ووسط الأحداث التي تشهدها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بعد مقتل "جورج فلويد" خنفًا تحت أقدام رجل شرطة، قررت "جيجي حديد" تسليط الضوء على ما يعانيه الشعب الفلسطيني من اضطهاد وتعنيف من قبل السلطات الإسرائيلية، فأعادت مشاركة منشور لأحد منتجي الأفلام الأمريكي "فين أرفوسو" عبر خاصية "إنستغرام ستوري".
احتوى المنشور على صورة لعشرات الجنود الإسرائيليين يقودون طفلًا مكبلًا ومعصوب العينين في بادرة غير أخلاقية وتتنافى مع حقوق الإنسان التي تدعوا إليها المنظمات العالمية، وأرفقت الصورة المؤلمة بتعليق، جاء فيه: "بينما الجميع في حالة مزاجية للتحدث عن حقوق الإنسان، هذا ما يحدث يوميًا في فلسطين، والذي يدعم بالدولارت التي ندفعها كضرائب."
While everybody’s in the mood to talk about human rights, this is what happens EVERYDAY in Palestine, paid for by our tax payer dollars. The big bad tough guys of the #IDF thoroughly enjoy beating and shooting children. They even have shirts that depict a pregnant Palestinian woman with a sniper scope on her stomach that reads “1 shot two kills.” But don’t worry, they’re all terrorist so it’s all good. We totally understand. When people say #freepalestine, it doesn’t mean that scary Muslims will run into Tel Aviv and ruin the fun dance parties on the beach. Rather, it’s a simple request for sovereignty and freedom. What Palestinians are asking for somebody else’s army to no longer be their government. A government which they hold no right to vote, a government which suffocates them socially, economically, and of course physically. Yet, the only “justification” as to why they don’t deserve freedom is because “Hamas calls for the destruction of Israel.” Which is utterly HYSTERICAL bc the United States (fake Christians in the mid west) and Israel (fake Jewish ppl in the Israeli government) created Hamas SIMPLY for all of you geniuses to believe that hamas is the reasons for the decades worth of occupation, oppression, ethnic cleansing, and MURDER. Nonetheless, THESE ARE CHILDREN. But again, don’t worry, the behavior is justified. To my dear Jewish friends and family, I love you all. This has NOTHING to do with you or religion, and all to do with justice and freedom. It has all to do with the exact reason we celebrate the Fourth of July. A day that America gained it’s independence from British occupation. For years, the Palestinians have recognized Israel’s right to exist in peace/security and only ask for their independence. If wanting equality and justice is “anti-Semitic”, then we all have way bigger problems. FYI, if this post bothered you don’t worry- I’ve been working on a documentary for the last year that will bother you even more. I love you all.
وتابع: "يستمتع الرجال السيئون الكبار في جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي بضرب الأطفال وإطلاق النار عليهم. بل إنهم يملكون قمصانًا لصورة امرأة فلسطينية حامل وعلامة القناص الحمراء موجَّهة إلى بطنها وكتب عليها "طلقة واحدة قتلتان". لكن لا تقلق، جميعهم إرهابيون لذا كل شيء جيد. نحن نفهم تماما."
وأضاف: "عندما يقول الناس الحرية لفلسطين، هذا لا يعني أن المسلمين المخيفين سيصطدمون بتل أبيب ويدمرون حفلات الرقص الممتعة على الشاطئ. بدلاً من ذلك، إنه طلب بسيط للسيادة والحرية. ما يطلبه الفلسطينيون من جيش شخص آخر أن لا يكون حكومتهم. حكومة لا يحق لهم التصويت فيها، حكومة تختنقهم اجتماعياً واقتصادياً وبالطبع مادياً. ومع ذلك، فإن "المبرر" الوحيد الذي يجعلهم لا يستحقون الحرية هو أن "حماس تدعو إلى تدمير إسرائيل". وهو أمر هستيري تماما لأن الولايات المتحدة (مسيحيون مزيفون في منتصف الغرب) وإسرائيل (يهود مزيفون في الحكومة الإسرائيلية) خلقت حماس ببساطة للاعتقاد أن حماس هي سبب عقود للاحتلال والقمع والتطهير العرقي والقتل. ومع ذلك، هؤلاء هم الأطفال. لكن مرة أخرى، لا تقلق، فإن السلوك له ما يبرره."
after receiving about 600 death threats from big bad #idf tough guys and about 1000 negative messages from some of the hottest Israeli girls i’ve ever seen, i’d like to say that I stand by my post. however, it’s important to note that not every idf soldier acts in this manner. every citizen is forced to join the army, most of them being very great people who agree with me and millions that the occupation of Palestinian land/people isn’t in the best interest of the people of Israel as well. Antisemitism is real, and unfortunately it’s in the United States and Europe (growing in large numbers partially do to the actions of the Israeli gov which the Israeli people themselves protest against.) just know that if the roles were reversed i’d be writing the post for you, and if the Israeli army came to the US to take care of men with hitler and swastika tattoos, id suit up along side of you. i want to thank all the great people of israel who messaged me and opened an amazing dialogue which I hope to continue. as for those who threatened me, im very scared of you and please be nice to me 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 love vin ❤️ @jewishvoiceforpeace @ifnotnoworg
واستطرد كلامه: "لأصدقائي وعائلتي اليهود الأعزاء، أحبكم جميعاً. هذا لا علاقة له بك أو بدينك، وكل ذلك من أجل العدالة والحرية. الأمر كله يتعلق بالسبب الذي نحتفل به في الرابع من يوليو، يوم حصلت فيه أمريكا على استقلالها عن الاحتلال البريطاني. لسنوات، اعترف الفلسطينيون بحق إسرائيل في الوجود بسلام وأمن ويطلبون فقط استقلالهم. إذا كانت الرغبة في المساواة والعدالة "معادية للسامية" ، فإننا جميعًا لدينا مشكلات أكبر."
للمزيد عن النجوم.. تابع Buzz بالعربي:
- بالصور: جيجي حديد تعود لكلاسيكية الستينات بإطلالة ساحرة.. الأسود يليق بها!
- بالفيديو: عيد ميلاد في زمن الكورونا.. هكذا احتفلت جيجي حديد وحبيبها زين مالك
-
جيجي وبيلا حديد تستعرضان بطنهما المسطح بتوب قصير في مهرجان كوتشيلا! (صور)
- جيجي حديد ترفض تقديم نصائح لشقيقتها بيلا... ومنافسة شرسة يخوضانها في الطبخ!
- جيجي وبيلا حديد كـ "التّوأم" في أسبوع الموضة النيويوركي.. من ارتدت لون زبد البحر؟!