هذا ما نشرته النجمات عبر إنستغرام اليوم..وشقيقات كارداشيان الأكثر إثارةّ!

يشارك النجوم العالميون متابعيهم عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يومياتهم أثناء تواجدهم في الحجر المنزلي.
وهنا نستعرض ما نشرته النجمات عبر حسابهن على موقع "إنستغرام":
نشرت عارضة الأزياء "جيجي حديد" صورة رائعة لها مُرتديةً قميص وردي أنيق، ومعتمدة مكياج ناعم وردي كجزء من فيديو ترويجي لصالح شركة "Maybelline".
Had so much fun on @maybelline LIVE this afternoon with my girl @erinparsonsmakeup doing the ‘natural / zoom meeting-ready’ glam tutorial you guys chose via yesterday’s poll ! 💓 Hope you enjoyed it toooo ! In case you missed it, the Live is saved on Maybelline’s profile ☺️ swipe → for the products I used today xx #ad
نشرت عارضة الأزياء "بيلا حديد" صورة لمدينة نيويورك، وعبَّرت عن اشتياقها لهذه المدنية الصاخبة، وأشادت بالدور الذي تقدمه جمعية Food Bank في تقديم الطعام للمحتاجين مُعبرةً عن فخرها لتقديم تبرعاتها للمساعدة في نشر أعمالهم الخيرية.
❤️Missing you out there❤️ I woke up thinking so much about this city. I miss you New York ❤️I’m following up on my latest donation to @foodbank4nyc today.. through the help and generosity of people like you, @foodbank4nyc has served 12.5 million meals during this global emergency. With the link in my bio, we have brought in 12,500 meals and that’s without my donations. So incredible...❤️I feel so proud of the people who are following. The link to donate is still in my bio, if you’re in a position to i’d love if you’d join me... Even just $1 can provide 5 meals to someone who needs it. If not, spreading the word helps too! The reality of all of this is that 1.2 MILLION New Yorkers were already without reliable access to nutritious meals. Through this global emergency, Food Bank Nyc is now seeing a 50% increase in need, with no immediate slowdown in sight. the best thing we can do is continue to increase awareness , for now and post- COVID, to help support the families of NYC who are struggling.. Nearly 40% of New York’s soup kitchens and food pantries are closed. This is why we need to stick together and help in any way we can. Whether that is donating or just spreading the word. Let’s continue to think about the ones around us. Love you all so much.
نشرت المغنية الأمريكية "دوا ليبا" صورة لها مُرتدية بكيني أثناء استمتاعها بأشعة الشمس، وكشفت أنها بدأت بقراءة كتاب بعنوان A Little Life.
نشرت الممثلة الأمريكية "آمبر هيرد" صورة لها أثناء إعدادها وجبة شهية في مطبخها الخاص.
روَّجت الممثلة المكسيكية "صوفيا فيرغارا" لنظاراتها الطبية العصرية بمجموعة صور جميلة لها مُرتدية نظاراتها.
For years I wouldn’t wear glasses because I didn’t want to look like a 👵🏼! But I knew I needed them and that’s when I found @fostergrant. I’ve been wearing their readers for years and now I’m so happy to share that we’ve designed a collection of beautiful readers, sunreaders, and sunglasses 👏🏽👏🏽They’re stylish and so comfortable that you’ll want to wear them all day long. And the best part, with each pair of Sofia Vergara X Foster Grant glasses purchased, @FosterGrant will donate one pair of reading glasses to Specs for Specs👓🕶 #SofiaVergaraXFosterGrant #SeeBeautifully 💕
شاركت نجمة تلفزيون الوقع "كايلي جينر" فيديو مثير لحملة إعلانية جديدة شاركت بها، وتظهر مُتمايلة على أنغام الموسيقى بحركات مُثيرة بينما ترتدي بكيني بلون البشرة.
شاركت نجمة تلفزيون الواقع "كيم كارداشيان" سلسلة صور مُثيرة لها كراعية بقر.
شاركت نجمة تلفزيون الواقع "كلوي كارداشيان" صورة باللونين الأسود والأبيض التقطا ابنها "رين".
شاركت الممثلة الأمريكية "باريس جاكسون" سلسلة صور مؤثرة وإنسانية لما يمر به العالم من معاناة، ومقارنات بين ما يعيشه الأفراد المنعمين بالصحة والأمن والمال في بلادهم، وبين أولائك المهجرين بلا مسكن ولا ملجأ.
نشرت الممثلة الأمريكية "ميغان فوكس" فيديو ترويجي لأغنية "Bloody Valentine " وذلك بعدما أعلن زوجها خبرانفصالهما.
للمزيد عن النجوم.. تابع Buzz بالعربي:
- بالصور: جيجي حديد تعود لكلاسيكية الستينات بإطلالة ساحرة.. الأسود يليق بها!
- بالفيديو: عيد ميلاد في زمن الكورونا.. هكذا احتفلت جيجي حديد وحبيبها زين مالك
-
جيجي وبيلا حديد تستعرضان بطنهما المسطح بتوب قصير في مهرجان كوتشيلا! (صور)
- جيجي حديد ترفض تقديم نصائح لشقيقتها بيلا... ومنافسة شرسة يخوضانها في الطبخ!
- جيجي وبيلا حديد كـ "التّوأم" في أسبوع الموضة النيويوركي.. من ارتدت لون زبد البحر؟!