هذا ما نشرته النجمات عبر إنستغرام اليوم..وشقيقات كارداشيان الأكثر إثارةّ!

منشور 21 أيّار / مايو 2020 - 11:08
يشارك النجوم  العالميون  متابعيهم عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يومياتهم أثناء  تواجدهم في الحجر المنزلي.

وهنا نستعرض ما نشرته النجمات عبر حسابهن على موقع "إنستغرام":

 

1. جيجي حديد


نشرت عارضة الأزياء "جيجي حديد" صورة رائعة لها مُرتديةً قميص وردي أنيق، ومعتمدة مكياج ناعم وردي كجزء من فيديو ترويجي لصالح شركة "Maybelline".

 

2. بيلا حديد


نشرت عارضة الأزياء "بيلا حديد" صورة لمدينة نيويورك، وعبَّرت عن اشتياقها لهذه المدنية الصاخبة، وأشادت بالدور الذي تقدمه جمعية Food Bank في تقديم الطعام للمحتاجين مُعبرةً عن فخرها لتقديم تبرعاتها للمساعدة في نشر أعمالهم الخيرية.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️Missing you out there❤️ I woke up thinking so much about this city. I miss you New York ❤️I’m following up on my latest donation to @foodbank4nyc today.. through the help and generosity of people like you, @foodbank4nyc has served 12.5 million meals during this global emergency. With the link in my bio, we have brought in 12,500 meals and that’s without my donations. So incredible...❤️I feel so proud of the people who are following. The link to donate is still in my bio, if you’re in a position to i’d love if you’d join me... Even just $1 can provide 5 meals to someone who needs it. If not, spreading the word helps too! The reality of all of this is that 1.2 MILLION New Yorkers were already without reliable access to nutritious meals. Through this global emergency, Food Bank Nyc is now seeing a 50% increase in need, with no immediate slowdown in sight. the best thing we can do is continue to increase awareness , for now and post- COVID, to help support the families of NYC who are struggling.. Nearly 40% of New York’s soup kitchens and food pantries are closed. This is why we need to stick together and help in any way we can. Whether that is donating or just spreading the word. Let’s continue to think about the ones around us. Love you all so much.

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

 

3. دوا ليبا


نشرت المغنية الأمريكية "دوا ليبا" صورة لها مُرتدية بكيني أثناء استمتاعها بأشعة الشمس، وكشفت أنها بدأت بقراءة كتاب بعنوان A Little Life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

el scorchio in london todayyyyyy + started a brilliant new book called “a little life” - not just a sun shield

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

 

4. آمبر هيرد 

نشرت الممثلة الأمريكية "آمبر هيرد" صورة لها أثناء إعدادها وجبة شهية في مطبخها الخاص.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The love affair with my cast iron skillet continues..

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

 

5. صوفيا فيرغارا


روَّجت الممثلة المكسيكية "صوفيا فيرغارا" لنظاراتها الطبية العصرية بمجموعة صور جميلة لها مُرتدية نظاراتها.

 

 

6. كايلي جينر 


شاركت نجمة تلفزيون الوقع "كايلي جينر" فيديو مثير لحملة إعلانية جديدة شاركت بها، وتظهر مُتمايلة على أنغام الموسيقى بحركات مُثيرة بينما ترتدي بكيني بلون البشرة.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@kylieskin unreleased sunscreen campaign 🤍🦋

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

7. كيم كادرشيان


شاركت نجمة تلفزيون الواقع "كيم كارداشيان" سلسلة صور مُثيرة  لها كراعية بقر.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All dressed up with nowhere to go

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

8. كلوي كاردشيان


شاركت نجمة تلفزيون الواقع "كلوي كارداشيان" صورة باللونين الأسود والأبيض التقطا ابنها "رين".
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

morning matcha by Reign

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

9. باريس جاكسون 

شاركت الممثلة الأمريكية "باريس جاكسون" سلسلة صور مؤثرة وإنسانية لما يمر به العالم من معاناة، ومقارنات بين ما يعيشه الأفراد المنعمين بالصحة والأمن والمال في بلادهم، وبين أولائك المهجرين بلا مسكن ولا ملجأ.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

think.

A post shared by PK (@parisjackson) on

 

10. ميغان فوكس

نشرت الممثلة الأمريكية "ميغان فوكس" فيديو ترويجي لأغنية "Bloody Valentine " وذلك بعدما أعلن زوجها خبرانفصالهما.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bloody Valentine 💝 video out now @machinegunkelly

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on

 

 

للمزيد عن النجوم.. تابع Buzz بالعربي:

 

