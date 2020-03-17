وسط انتشار فيروس كورونا.. ديبلو يتخذ إجراءً وقائياً لحماية أطفاله

أثرفيروس كورونا على حياتنا بشكل كبير، كما أثر على حياة المشاهير والذين تقتضي طبيعة عملهم السفر والاختلاط بالكثير من الأشخاص لذلك يتبعون أساليب مكثفة للوقاية من المرض، ومن بينهم المغني العالمي "ديبلو" والذي يمارس أساليب الوقاية من الفيروس حيث يعمل على التباعد الاجتماعي والعائلي من أجل أطفاله وسط انتشاره بشكل سريع وهو أمر غير سهل بالنسبة له.
وشارك ديبلو مقطع فيديو من خلال حسابه الخاص على "انستغرام" حيث يظهر فيه وهو محجور في غرفة زجاجية بينما كان أطفاله في الجهة المقابلة يمدون يديهم لوالدهم من خلف الزجاج.
My son's are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks... And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.. I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them.. But for now im just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me .. Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn't A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindess is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled... Stay strong for the ones who can't right now
وكشف ديبلو عن الموضوع بقوله: "أبنائي أصغر من أن يفهموا تعقيدات ما يحدث لكنهم ليسوا قلقين ومتوترين مثلنا إنهم عيعيشون في منزل جدتهم"، وأضاف ديبلو: "لقد كنت على اتصال مع مئات الأشخاص خلال افترة الأخيرة وسأبقى بعيداً عن المنزل والأطفال حتى أتخلّص من الفيروس".
وعبّر ديبلو عن مشاعره في هذه اللحظات بقوله: "إن الانفصال يؤلمني لأنني افتقدهم كثيراً فهم مk يجعلوني استيقظ كل يوم وأعيش وأتنفس لكن هذه هي تضحيتي من أجل أن يكون أطفالي بأمان".
وحث ديبلو جميع الناس على التفكير في الآخرين في أي قرار يتخذه في الأسابيع المقبلة مع استمرار انتشار الفيروس.
للمزيد عن النجوم.. تابع Buzz بالعربي:
© 2000 - 2020 البوابة (www.albawaba.com)