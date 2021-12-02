If you hear the term richest kids in the world, you’d assume that all of these kids inherited their wealth from their parents in a way or another.

Well, that’s true to a certain point. However, you’d be surprised to know that some of these kids are self-made millionaires!

Here are the 10 richest kids in the world:

10. Nick D'aloisio – Net Worth: $30 million



Although the British computer programmer and internet entrepreneur, Nick D’aloisio, is not a kid per say, he is the youngest self-made millionaire in the United Kingdom. His fortune stems mostly from his computer programming skills and a firm he founded when he was just 15 years old.

9. Ryan Kaji - Net Worth: $50 million



The YouTube star, Ryan Kaji, ranks second in the list of the richest kids in the world with a net worth of $50 million. While he started his channel to review toys from all over the world, today, eight-year-old Ryan has his own line of toys, an app and a TV series.

8. Dannielynn Birkhead – Net Worth: $59 million



Dannielynn Birkhead made it to the list of the richest kids in the world by inheriting her mother’s fortune, Anna Nicole Smith who died from an overdose.

It seems that Dannielynn will make it to the celebrity world anyway. She was nominated as the face of Guess Girl’s Spring Line in 2013.

7. Emme and Maxmilian Muniz – Net Worth: $200 million



Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez’ twins, Emme and Maxmilian Muniz are the seventh richest kids in the world with a net worth of $200 million.

Since the twins are still teenagers, their wealth is mainly stemmed by the celebrity status of their parents.

6. Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt – Net Worth: $200 million



Another twins we have on the richest kids in the world’s list are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s twins, Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt.

The twins rank sixth on this list with a net worth of $200 million.

Their first photograph was sold at a whopping $1 million, making it the most expensive child photo sold to date.

5. Suri Cruise – Net Worth: $800 million



We’re not surprised to see another celebrity’s kid in this list, are you?!

Suri Cruise is among the top 5 richest kids in the world courtesy of her wealthy parents, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, with a net worth of $800 Million.

4. Blue Ivy Carter – Net Worth: $1 billion



Blue Ivy Carter is the last celebrity’s kid you’ll see on this list, we promise!

The 9 year-old kid is the fourth richest kid in the world, and the wealthiest kid in the United States with a net worth of $1 billion.

Blue Ivy’s parents are none other than the most famous couple in the music industry, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

3. Phoebe Adele Gates – Net Worth: $1 billion



Bill Gates’ youngest kid, Phoebe Adele Gates, ranks third on this list with a net worth of $1 billion.

It is said that she is set to be the next biggest beneficiary of her parent’s wealth when they pass on.

2. Prince George Alexander Louis – Net worth: $3 billion



Prince George Alexander Louis is the second richest kid in the world with an approximate net worth of $3 billion. He was born on July 22, 2013 to Prince George, and is known as Prince George of Cambridge.

Prince George is the firstborn son of Prince William Duke of Cambridge, and his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

1. Princess Charlotte - Net worth: $5 billion



Prince George’s younger sister, Princess Charlotte, is the richest kid in the world with a net worth of $5 billion.

She is the second born daughter of Prince William Duke of Cambridge, and her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.