5 Tips to Create a Social Media Plan That Works

If you were the owner of a large-scale company and your goal was to achieve maximum profit by the end of a year, wouldn’t you make a strategy to achieve this goal? Your strategy would be somehow to cut the cost and increase sales.

This is exactly how social media works. Whether you want to get more subscribers on YouTube, more likes on Facebook, or more followers on Instagram, you need to create and follow a social media plan that is attainable and effective.

What exactly is a social media plan?

A social media plan is a necessary part of a company’s brand strategy, which includes making SMART objectives, use of tools for tracking performance, following-up on your plan, tailoring content, and more. Social media plan helps you stay on track and gradually get more engagement on your posts. It also allows you to self-reflect on your strategies. The following steps can help you create a social media plan that actually works:

Assess your current social media strategies

Before you hop on making a new social media plan, you first need to evaluate and reflect on your current social media strategies and tactics or whatever has been beneficial in the past for your company. Some people get overly-hyped in starting a new social media platform without looking at the insights. If you handle more than one social media account, it may be slightly overwhelming to go through all of the statistics. And because of that people take the direct pathway and in the end, when their posts fail to drive traffic or engagement, they have no idea where they went wrong. Therefore, you need to ask yourself the following questions to assess your current social media strategies:

What are your competitors doing?

What kind of content gets more engagement? (Hilarious posts, motivational quotes, etc)

Is your content optimized?

Which social media platforms are working the best?

Answering these questions will help you know the current position of your platform. When you ask these questions from yourself, you will immediately know where you’re lagging behind and where your performance is excelling. These insights will also help you set realistic and achievable goals for your social media platforms and you will know the direction of your company.

Target your audience

Whether it is your Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram, all provide you with built-in insights to give you a deeper understanding of your current audience. Through these analytics, you will be able to observe your current audiences’ age, location, gender, interests, and time of the day they are most active. When you will know your audience, you will have a thorough understanding of what kind of content you need to curate for your social media platforms. More the relevant your content is, the more people will engage and therefore your following will increase gradually.

Develop a mission statement

If you want to have specific goals relating to your company in order to have a direct vision, your social media mission statement is going to be really helpful. A mission statement of a company states its aims and objectives, its primary customers, and market. Without specific objectives in your mind, you will never be able to know the direction of your company. With SMART objectives, you can make strategies to help your page grow rapidly. SMART objectives are:

Specific – Ensure your goals are focused and identify an outcome

Measurable – The metrics can be measured through tools

Attainable – Goals should be challenging but still reasonable to achieve

Relevant – Strategies should line up with your company goals

Timely – Can be achieved within set, realistic deadlines

Create engaging content

Unfortunately, plenty of businesses hop straight on to this step, it’s essential to first go through the steps mentioned above to make your social media plan worth every effort. Now that you know the demographics of your audience, your mission statement, your goals, so you must have an idea in your mind for how your content should be tailored according to these aspects. If you curate your social media content according to your audiences’ interests, it will help catch their eye and hence drive more traffic to your site.

Now a quick important tip to you, there are tons of free and paid content calendars that you can create that are really going to be beneficial in keeping you updated as to how often you will post to each social media platform, which kind of content will you share, and when, to be exact.

Invest in a social media management tool

With so many deadlines running through your mind, it is quite hard to stay sane and focused. Social media management tools will help you manage multiple social media platforms at once, track analytics and reports, schedule posts in advance, etc. Remember we talked about the content calendar right above? Just ensure your scheduled posts in your social media management tool align with your content calendar to engage regularly with your followers.

Follow up, Assess, Optimize

With every single step passing by, you need to keep a check and evaluate if your current practices are being beneficial or do they need to be altered as you progress. Keep in mind that the most crucial factor that will help your social media plan to be successful is a constant work in progress that requires changes when necessary. The social media management tools discussed above will provide you with beneficial data, therefore, let that data drive you.