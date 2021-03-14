6 Powerful Women Transforming the Business World in North Africa

In a time when we are all collectively experiencing challenges, it is important to shed light on the inspiring women who continue to shape and improve the business world, and what better time to do so than in March?

Last week, we highlighted some of the most inspiring and successful women in the GCC, and now it is time to talk about the strong and resilient women in North Africa.

Here is a list of 6 powerful and successful business women in North Africa:

1. Hend El Sherbini - Egypt



As CEO of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH), a leading provider of medical diagnostics in MENA, Hend El Sherbini has lead IDH to generate $45.8M in revenues during the third quarter of 2020, which marks the fastest year-on-year rates growth for the the company in a single quarter. Under her leadership, IDH has also helped in the fight against COVID-19 by donating medical equipment to Cairo University Educational Hospitals, as well as financially supporting those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Not only is El Sherbini a successful business woman, but she also focuses on gender diversity through the EDGE certification she initiated with the World Bank and ICF.

2. Nezha Hayat - Morocco



One of Morocco’s most influential women is Nezha Hayat, Chairperson and CEO of Morocco’s Capital Market Authority. Not only is Nezha Hayat the first woman to join a banking institution management board in Morocco, but she is also an advocate of women’s rights. As co-founder and president of Club des Femmes Administrateurs d‘entreprises in Morocco (CFA Maroc), she works to promote women participation in high managerial levels in private and public companies.

3. Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch - Morocco



One of Morocco’s successful and powerful business women is Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch, founder and CEO of a leading luxury goods group, AKSAL Group. She also supports social, cultural, educational and health projects through the AKSAL SOCIAL INITIATIVE.

4. Hasna Kourda - Tunisia



Named as one of the Top 100 Women in Fashion Tech in 2019, Hasna Kourda is bridging the gap between fashion and technology. She is the co-founder of Save Your Wardrobe, an app that allows you to have a digital version of your closet on your phone. Hasna Kourda aims to increase sustainability while creating fashion.

5. Maisson Matar - Sudan



One of Sudan’s most prominent and successful entrepreneurs is Maisson Matar, co-founder and director of Fandora, a company that trains ex-prisoners and others within local communities to make accessories out of recycled paper, plastic and metals. Through Fandora, Maisson Matar aims to raise environmental awareness. She is also Sudan’s ambassador for Women Entrepreneurship Day and gives workshops in prisons and juvenile centers.



Founder and Chief Executive of The Modist, the first global e-commerce platform dedicated to luxurious modest fashion, Ghizlan Guenez revolutionized the fashion and ecommerce industries. In addition, Guenez has partnered with the World Economic Forum and led a program to deploy $100M in sustainability programs.