It's no secret that traveling is one of the best ways to invest in yourself and your mental health. However, it can be a costly activity if you're not familiar with the travel apps that can help you cut costs on your upcoming vacation so that the expense is within your means.

If you’re looking to book an epic trip on a budget? Check out these handy travel apps that will help you save money while enjoying your adventure!

7 Travel Apps That Will Help You Save Money

Airbnb (iOS/Android)

One of the most recommended travel apps is Airbnb. This accommodation app can help you cut travel costs from the get-go.

The use of Airbnb services has fundamentally changed the globe. Instead of staying in costly hotels, people can rent affordable homes and other types of accommodations through the platform.

Trail Wallet (iOS)

Budget travelers like Trail Wallet because it enables users to keep track of all their travel expenses in more than 200 different currencies. The software allows you to create a daily budget, enter every transaction, and see how much money is still available for spending.

It's specifically useful for those minor expenses that sneak up on you and blow your budget, like an extra bottle of water, an unplanned metro pass, a necessary paid WiFi access, or a museum admission. In order to stay within your budget for the remainder of your trip, Trail Wallet's new Adjusted Budget feature displays a new budget for you to adhere to. This feature is available offline only.

Google Flights (Android)

A search engine for flights, Google Flights makes it easy to buy airline tickets from independent sellers. To compare flights quickly and discover the best deals on international travel, Google Flights allows you to check the pricing variations dependent on the days you fly by comparing a number of different airlines. Very practical, informative, and cost-free!

GasBuddy (iOS/Android)

When traveling on a budget with petrol becoming more costly than ever, every penny counts. Perhaps it's better to use GasBuddy to help you find the best deals on fuel if you plan on vacationing in the US or Canada for an extended period of time.

Also, travelers who pay for gas using the app at gas stations receive a discount of 10 cents per gallon for the initial fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional fill-up.

Getaround (iOS/Android)

Dubbed the Airbnb of car rentals, this useful app is available in 300 cities in the U.S. and Europe, adding an international presence in six European countries: France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, and the U.K.

With as little as $3 per hour, Getaround is the go-to affordable transportation service for commutes, errands, and adventures on your budget-friendly vacations.

Kayak (iOS/Android)

With Kayak, the world is in your pocket. It's a must-to-have app that offers travelers mobile-only deals, allows them to view their trip details on the go, and searches hundreds of travel sites with one tap. Kayak searches other websites to provide users with the data they require to select the best hotels, flights, rental cars, and holiday packages. A number of tools and services are available on KAYAK, including KAYAK Trips, explore, and price forecasts.

Omio (iOS/Android)

Reserving bus and train tickets can be a bit of a nightmare for some. With Omio, you can travel through explore Europe, the United States, and Canada on a backpacker's budget and make reservations from home!

From tickets for trains, buses, and flights to any location in Europe, Omio gives you all the prices to compare. In addition, the app has exclusive offers that you can't find anywhere else.