8 Tips to Help You Stay Productive during Ramadan

Finding the willpower to work and stay motivated can be difficult sometimes, especially when you are fasting. Staying on top of things during Ramadan is not easy and with the holy month just starting, it is important to highlight some tips that can help you stay productive during this month.

Here are 8 tips to help you stay productive during the holy month of Ramadan and keep up your momentum:

1. Plan your day

It is easy to get lost in the chaos of the day and feel drained halfway through. One of the best ways to preserve your energy is to plan your day ahead of time. Knowing what exactly your day will look like will help you decide where you need to focus your energy.

2. Finish off the most important tasks first

“If it's your job to eat a frog, it’s best to do it first thing in the morning. And if it’s your job to eat two frogs, it’s best to eat the biggest one first.” - Mark Twain

No one explained it as straight to the point as Mark Twain did! What Twain meant to say was, if you have a very important task that has to be finished, then you should finish it first and get it out of the way. This way you will be driven and focused for the rest of the day.

Some of the leading business people across the globe even believe in the importance of finishing their most important task first thing in the morning, because that is when they are most focused, proactive and productive.

3. Drink plenty of water the day before

Two cannot argue the pivotal role staying hydrated plays in our overall well being. Drinking plenty of water after breaking your fast is imperative to make sure you stay hydrated the next day.

In fact, dehydration can significantly impact how our body functions, which in return affects our overall productivity. Therefore, dosing up on water can help you stay focused and improve your performance.

4. Eat well and right

Eating foods that are rich in vitamins, fiber and minerals is crucial for your body to preserve and maintain energy for the next day. And if you are someone who cannot go through the day without food then you need to pay attention to what you are eating even more.

Choosing the right kinds of food that will leave you feeling both full and energized is instrumental to keep your momentum throughout the day. Not only that, but it is also necessary that you pay attention that you do not drink or eat foods that will keep you up all night.

5. Sleep well

One of the drivers for hunger is sleep-deprivation. This can be particularly challenging for people who like to stay up late to either perform Ramadan rituals or eat and stay hydrated. However, either way, not sleeping well will not only impact your productivity, energy and ability to focus but also your food cravings. Studies even report that those who do not get enough sleep experience more hunger than those who do.

6. Take breaks

Taking breaks is necessary during normal days when we are full of energy, which means we need them even more when fasting. Sometimes taking a quick 5 minute break to relax, meditate or simply refocus will help you save your energy and be more productive.

The benefits of taking breaks extend beyond just having a breather and relaxing your mind, because it can also help you stretch your muscles and get your blood flowing!

7. Exercise

Nothing feels as good as moving your body.

Working out frequently does not only improve your physical fitness, but it also helps relieve stress and fatigue while also making you feel energetic. All of which can go a long way when fasting. In addition, exercising is a great way to wake up your body and give it a productivity boost.

8. Stop thinking about food!

You know what they say, “what you think, you attract”, and thus keep your thoughts food-free!

The more you think about food, the more you will start having cravings and feeling hungry which would lead to distraction and sometimes even grumpiness. Try avoiding topics related to food and shift your focus on your to-do list at work.

Instead of focusing your energy on food, and the lack of it, try to keep yourself distracted with work and other activities. Thinking about something you know you cannot have will leave you feeling deflated, unfocused and even hungrier!