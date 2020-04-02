8 Tools to Help You Keep Track of Your Remote Team Members

While it's fun for some people, remote work can be challenging for others, especially people in leadership positions such as managers, supervisors, and team leaders.

Geo-Fencing enables remote employees to track work time simply and accurately. Employees will always be reminded to clock in or out at the job site while employers receive peace of mind knowing employee presence is verified. Find out how to set up and use it in this video! #hr pic.twitter.com/6luUj7mfyq — MotherClock Inc. (@motherclock) January 29, 2020

Many businesses have been navigating the different tools needed to keep teams connected vertically and horizontally in order to deliver the needed results as if they're working away from their offices.

Yet, it's sometimes hard to keep track of the progress made by every member of the team and the time they're investing in their work, making it harder to reward those who put extra effort and accomplish more than others.

Thus, there are several advanced tools that can help leaders monitor the team's achievements to guarantee that no one's work is going unnoticed.

1. HiveDesk

Thank you Nathan @BestNotes Brandon @tigermobiles@SeanPHopwoodhttps://t.co/46WF7Sz5ee pic.twitter.com/mg0bV0et1T — HiveDesk (@HiveDesk) October 9, 2019

Working on all desktop platforms, this tool allows managers to track employee times and measure the time being spent on on-going projects, and takes screenshots. HiveDesk also provides leaders with accurate invoices and payrolls when needed.

Additionally, it automatically generates online timesheets, from the time of log in by employees, and activity reports that show when each team member has been the most and the least active, helping remote workers feel monitored and focused.

2. TSheets

Do you spend a good portion of your day scrolling social media (just like you are right now, thanks for stopping your scroll 👋) and not leaving enough time for your work? Automate your time tracking to identify where your time is spent: https://t.co/ELAuEYE7kk pic.twitter.com/FkwkurzOvF — TSheets by QuickBooks (@tsheets) March 4, 2020

This cloud-based software is the equivalent for the fingerprint system in the physical workplace. Through this tool, employees can log in and off every time they start working and every time they leave their desks for brief breaks.

Scheduling member's roles is also made easier with this program that can create different sets of reports needed by supervisors.

TSheets is available in a web version in addition to a mobile-device one.

3. TickSpot

@tickspot, @timelyapp, and @manictime are all time trackers to consider when looking for a Time Doctor alternative. More in this post:https://t.co/u9N6uIFYeX pic.twitter.com/q8iLtXoQAP — Hubstaff (@Hubstaff) March 29, 2019

Using a desktop or mobile devices, employees can enter the time they spent on each task of each project. It also helps decision-makers and investors to receive real-time data regarding budgets and profits.

4. iDoneThis

Progress reports and daily stand-ups help bosses know what their employees are up to, what challenges they're facing, and how they can help them overcome obstacles as they face them.

It also strengthens in-team communication and helps people present their best work effectively.

5. Harvest

We're proud to introduce Time Well Spent, an interview series with @creativemorning that asks four creative leaders to examine what 'time well spent' means to them and how they make space for the things that truly matter - https://t.co/z7fSWYh4U9 pic.twitter.com/412LSAfqd3 — Harvest (@harvest) January 16, 2020

Not only does this service help mangers monitor the time employees take to get tasks done, but it also helps them learn what tasks are the most time consuming so they can make changes that help their business get the best quality in the shortest time possible.

Harvest also helps in managing expenses, productivity, future plans, and payroll.

6. HourStack

This tool makes you control every aspect of your project. It gets time tracked, schedules tasks allocate resources and generates reports

7. RescueTime

If working from home means sharing your devices with others, remember that you can easily pause (and unpause) RescueTime so their activities don't interfere with your data. (Not that anyone would judge you for accruing 2 hours of Minecraft a day.) pic.twitter.com/ebUDim3Qbr — RescueTime (@rescuetime) March 31, 2020

Promising individuals' privacy, this application shows you the daily pattern of achievement by your team members, sets tasks with higher priorities, and helps you identify time-wasting tasks.

8. Roadmap

Besides being a time tracking tool, Roadmap helps managers visualize their projects, manage their resources and receive accurate reports of future outcomes accordingly.