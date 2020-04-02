  1. Home
  3. 8 Tools to Help You Keep Track of Your Remote Team Members

Riham Darwish

Published April 2nd, 2020 - 03:00 GMT
Want to Keep Track of Your Remote Team Members? These Tools Can Help You
Sometimes hard to keep track of the progress made by every member of the team and the time they're investing in their work. (Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels)

While it's fun for some people, remote work can be challenging for others, especially people in leadership positions such as managers, supervisors, and team leaders.

Many businesses have been navigating the different tools needed to keep teams connected vertically and horizontally in order to deliver the needed results as if they're working away from their offices.

Yet, it's sometimes hard to keep track of the progress made by every member of the team and the time they're investing in their work, making it harder to reward those who put extra effort and accomplish more than others.

Thus, there are several advanced tools that can help leaders monitor the team's achievements to guarantee that no one's work is going unnoticed.

1. HiveDesk

Working on all desktop platforms, this tool allows managers to track employee times and measure the time being spent on on-going projects, and takes screenshots. HiveDesk also provides leaders with accurate invoices and payrolls when needed.

Additionally, it automatically generates online timesheets, from the time of log in by employees, and activity reports that show when each team member has been the most and the least active, helping remote workers feel monitored and focused.

2. TSheets

This cloud-based software is the equivalent for the fingerprint system in the physical workplace. Through this tool, employees can log in and off every time they start working and every time they leave their desks for brief breaks. 

Scheduling member's roles is also made easier with this program that can create different sets of reports needed by supervisors.

TSheets is available in a web version in addition to a mobile-device one.

3. TickSpot

Using a desktop or mobile devices, employees can enter the time they spent on each task of each project. It also helps decision-makers and investors to receive real-time data regarding budgets and profits.

4. iDoneThis

Progress reports and daily stand-ups help bosses know what their employees are up to, what challenges they're facing, and how they can help them overcome obstacles as they face them.

It also strengthens in-team communication and helps people present their best work effectively.

5. Harvest

Not only does this service help mangers monitor the time employees take to get tasks done, but it also helps them learn what tasks are the most time consuming so they can make changes that help their business get the best quality in the shortest time possible.

Harvest also helps in managing expenses, productivity, future plans, and payroll. 

6. HourStack

This tool makes you control every aspect of your project. It gets time tracked, schedules tasks allocate resources and generates reports

7. RescueTime

Promising individuals' privacy, this application shows you the daily pattern of achievement by your team members, sets tasks with higher priorities, and helps you identify time-wasting tasks.  

8. Roadmap

Besides being a time tracking tool, Roadmap helps managers visualize their projects, manage their resources and receive accurate reports of future outcomes accordingly. 

