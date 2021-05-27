Adnoc to Sell Stake, Issue Bonds to Raise $1.64 Billion

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) together with its subsidiaries, the Adnoc Group, the current holder of 80 percent of the common shares in Adnoc Distribution, aims to raise $1.64 billion by selling its key stakes and also through issuing of bonds.

The Abu Dhabi state oil company said it equates to three per cent of the registered share capital of Adnoc Distribution, through an accelerated bookbuild offering at an offer price of AED4.36 per share to certain eligible institutional investors in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act).

Concurrently with the Share Offering, Adnoc proposes to issue approximately $1.195 billion senior unsecured bonds due in 2024 that are exchangeable into existing common shares of Adnoc Distribution, constituting approximately seven percent of the company’s registered share capital under certain conditions, under a private placement to certain eligible investors outside the US under Regulation S under the US Securities Act.

Adnoc made it clear that the combined offering will not be available to the public in the UAE or any other jurisdiction.

Together, the share offering and, assuming exchange and settlement in shares of all of the Exchangeable Bonds under their terms, the Exchangeable Bond Offering, represent a Combined Offering by Adnoc of approximately 10 per cent of the registered share capital of Adnoc Distribution.