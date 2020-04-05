  1. Home
Amazon Launches COVID-19 Online Supplies Store

Published April 5th, 2020
The service is available only for agencies or organisations in selected countries or regions. (Shutterstock)
Amazon has launched a dedicated COVID-19 supplies store on its website; however, the general public is restricted from purchasing those items.

On its official website, Amazon notes that it is prioritising supplies such as gloves, masks, thermometers, face shields, sanitisers, and surgical gowns for hospitals and government organisations leading the pandemic response.

Qualified organisations need to contact Amazon to access essential supplies as they become available. It is to be noted that currently, the service is available only for agencies or organisations in selected countries or regions.

