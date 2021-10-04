Apple Gaming Revenues Beats Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, Activision Combined

Despite not being a video game maker, Apple has pocketed profits that exceeded those of the heavyweights in the industry like Sony, Microsoft, Activision, and Nintendo all combined.

Apple Earns More Than The Big Gaming Names

The iPhone maker earned all of that and got the biggest chunk of the gaming industry without releasing a single game thanks to the 30% cut of purchases on its digital marketplace; the App Store.

The details of this unfair commission were brought under the daylight by the Fortnite feud with Apple claiming that the latter “illegal monopolist” in the gaming market.

The tech giant is being prosecuted with antitrust cases around the globe for similar claims.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, the iPhone maker is coming out as a rival and has generated $8.5 billion from gaming alone in 2019, putting the tech giant $2 billion ahead of the big gaming superpowers like Sony, Activision, Nintendo, and Microsoft altogether during the same period of time.

In 2020, although video games selling makes up the bulk of Apple's App Store revenue, it only accounted for 5% or about $13.5 billion of the iPhone maker's overall sales of $275 billion.