Bahrain Adds 16 Countries to Travel 'Red List'

Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs has updated travel regulations, expanding the number of red list countries by 16.

The new regulations are in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee after a review of the latest recommendations of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Countries added to the red list yesterday are Mozambique, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Namibia, Mexico, Tunisia, Iran, South Africa, Indonesia, Iraq, the Philippines, Panama, Malaysia, Uganda and The Dominican Republic.

Countries already on the list are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Vietnam.

Passengers arriving from red list countries, including passengers who have transited through any of those countries at any point in the preceding 14 days, are prohibited from entry unless they are citizens or residents of Bahrain.

Passengers eligible for entry must present a negative PCR certificate, with a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure, undergo further testing upon arrival, and on their 10th day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application.

For travellers’ convenience, designated quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) are available.

Passengers with an address in Bahrain, registered in their name or the name of an immediate family member, may complete their 10-day mandatory quarantine at that residence. Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements.