ALBAWABA- According to Game Pass Tracker on Twitter (now known as X) a subscriber received a push notification that Baldur's Gate l and ll are coming to Xbox Game Pass!

According to a push notification that some subscribers are receiving, it looks as though Baldur's Gate I and Baldur's Gate II are coming to Game Pass!



This has happened two other times this year with Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition and Maquette, and… — Game Pass Tracker (@gamepasstracker) August 2, 2023

Xbox is looking to jump on the hype train with this release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers since Baldur's Gate lll is coming out today Aug. 3, 2023.

Baldur's Gate lll's Steam store page