Bitcoin exceeds $30,000..first time since June

ALBAWABA - The price of the digital currency, Bitcoin, exceeded $30,000 for the first time in 10 months.

Bitcoin price reached $30,400 thousand per unit early Tuesday morning, up from $28.9 thousand in Monday trading, according to cryptocurrency platform Coinbase.

The market value of cryptocurrencies rose in morning trading today by 1.3% to $1.202 trillion, up from $1.186 trillion on Monday.

Bitcoin resumed its push back toward $30,000 https://t.co/rQfeMHtniL — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) March 23, 2023

With bitcoin crossing the $30,000 barrier, the currency price is the highest since last June 10 transactions, according to Coinbase data.

The rise comes in light of the calming fears of the U.S. banking crisis, which occurred last month.

Investors became more optimistic about the monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve, amid expectations that the market will move towards a slowdown in economic growth and thus reduce interest rates.

Cryptocurrency markets are anticipating that a lot of liquidity will be injected into the cryptocurrency market as a result of monetary easing, with Bitcoin becoming the best performing asset for 2023.

The digital currency has been locked in a range of $26,500 to $29,400 over the past three weeks.