Bitcoin Plummets 7.7 Percent As Turkey Bans Crypto Payments

Bitcoin fell 7.7 percent to $55,408.08 early Sunday, wiping more than $4,600 from the value of the world's biggest cryptocurrency.



Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, also dropped by about 6.5 percent to $2,165.91.

Bitcoin took an earlier tumble on Friday, losing 4 percent after Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies citing risks.