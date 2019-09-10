Boeing Unveils 702X Family of Satellites Offering Dynamic Bandwidth

Boeing has unveiled its 702X family of software-defined satellites, highlighting a 1,900kg variant for geosynchronous orbit. The 702X technology enables operators to adapt to changing market conditions by dynamically allocating bandwidth.

The 702X builds on Boeing’s existing success with the 702 series satellites. The 702X platform incorporates a mature design, with a medium Earth orbit version already in production. Advanced manufacturing processes dramatically reduce cost and schedule risk while allowing the 702X to be delivered to customers within three years.

The 702X satellites will allow operators to distribute capacity to a variety of end users, connecting businesses, ships, airplanes, autonomous vehicles and broadband internet users around the world. “Satellites are, and will continue to be, an integral part of our data-driven society,” said Eric Jensen, vice president of Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Satellites. “The 702X gives our customers the tools necessary to evolve with the market.”

The 702X is available to customers today. Boeing estimates the first 702X geosynchronous variant will be operational as soon as 2022.